Trans therapist charged over sexually assaulting autistic children in Indiana by Andy Ngo

Local media is reporting the suspect is a “man,” but my investigation reveals the suspect is a biological woman on cross-sex hormones

A trans suspect and online activist has been arrested in Greenwood, Ind. for allegedly molesting young children while babysitting and being employed at a therapy center for autistic children.

Leomeir Vincennes Kennedy, 30, was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of possession of child porn following an arrest on April 12. Kennedy is a biological female who identifies as a man and has been documenting his transition using testosterone. Johnson County court documents list him as a “trans male.”

I can report that Kennedy was previously known as Allison Kennedy and used to live in Vancouver, Wash.—across the river from Portland, Ore.

Leomeir V. Kennedy, formerly Allison, a biological female, documented his transition on social media

According to court documents, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office detective wrote that Kennedy confessed to Greenwood Police on April 11 to molesting three children he cared for. Kennedy allegedly said he molested one of the victims while babysitting in October 2017. That female one-year-old was molested on the genitals during a diaper change.

Leomeir V. Kennedy posted about his medical transition from female to male on social media

In 2022, Kennedy worked as a licensed behavior technician at the Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center for pediatric patients. There, he allegedly molested two more young children, preying on victims assigned to other staff to minimize suspicion. One victim was allegedly molested during a diaper change, while another had been molested under the guise of a tickle session. Kennedy allegedly told police one of the victims was nonverbal and the other was only semi-verbal. A mother of one of the autistic victims told local media she observed behavioral changes in the nonverbal child following the sex abuse.

Court documents say Kennedy told police it felt like “Christmas” when he was molesting one of the child victims at the therapy center.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (Indiana) booking photo of Leomeir Kennedy

Leomeir Kennedy is a registered behavior technician in Indiana

Though most of Kennedy’s social media is no longer online, a Pinterest account he operated for years documented his transition and online trans activism. There, he reposted images of breast-binding devices, photos of trans activists, and quotes or guides to inspire trans people. Kennedy also posted photos of him at various stages after starting “T,” or testosterone.

Leomeir Kennedy’s Pinterest account was dedicated to trans activism and documenting his transition

“Selfie one month on T,” Kennedy wrote in one post while sporting blue hair. “Identify with who you really are and never let anyone tell you that you are wrong,” he wrote in another post.

Kennedy turned over his electronics to the sheriff’s office as part of the investigation. Court documents allege that Kennedy communicated with other pedophiles and had “sexual images of very young children” on his mobile phone. He told a detective that he had been sexually abused as a child.

Kennedy is currently held in the Johnson County jail without bond. The sheriff’s office was reached to ask whether Kennedy is jailed with men or women.

