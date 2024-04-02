In pictures: Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital lies in ruins as Israel ends two-week siege

By Mohammed al-Hajjar – Middle East Eye

The ground around al-Shifa hospital is heavily plowed up, and numerous buildings outside the facility have either been flattened or burned down (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)

Israeli military forces have withdrawn from Gaza’s largest hospital after a 14-day siege left the medical facility largely destroyed

Israeli forces left behind a wasteland of destroyed buildings and Palestinian bodies scattered in the dirt at al-Shifa hospital (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)

The ground around al-Shifa hospital is heavily plowed up, and numerous buildings outside the facility have either been flattened or burned down by Israeli forces (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)

Dead Palestinians, some covered in dirty blankets, lay scattered on the ground around the charred hulk of the hospital building, many of whose outer walls were missing (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)

Hundreds of residents returned to their homes near al-Shifa hospital and found the remains of their decomposing relatives amid the devastation (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)

Several of the roads surrounding al-Shifa hospital are impassable due to destroyed vehicles and fallen debris (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)

Scores of Palestinians could be seen taking their deceased family members from the grounds of al-Shifa Hospital for proper burials elsewhere in the war-battered enclave (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)

