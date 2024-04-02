In pictures: Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital lies in ruins as Israel ends two-week siege

By Mohammed al-Hajjar – Middle East Eye
Israeli military forces have withdrawn from Gaza’s largest hospital after a 14-day siege left the medical facility largely destroyed
Israeli forces left behind a wasteland of destroyed buildings and Palestinian bodies scattered in the dirt at al-Shifa Hospital (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)
The ground around al-Shifa Hospital is heavily dug up, and numerous buildings outside the facility have either been flattened or burned down by Israeli forces (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)
Dead Palestinians, some covered in dirty blankets, lay scattered on the ground around the charred hulk of the hospital building, many of which were missing outer walls (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)
Hundreds of residents returned to their homes near al-Shifa Hospital and found the remains of their relatives amid the devastation (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)
Several of the roads surrounding al-Shifa Hospital are impassable due to destroyed vehicles and fallen debris. Smashing up roads has been a typical tactic in the two previous Israeli ground assaults in Gaza (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)
Scores of Palestinians could be seen taking their deceased family members from the grounds of al-Shifa Hospital for proper burials elsewhere in the war-battered enclave (MEE/Mohammed al-Hajjar)