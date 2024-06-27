In video: Israeli police dog brutally attacks old woman in Gaza

By YPA

GAZA, June 26 (YPA) – Several activists on social media circulated on Wednesday a video clip from a camera installed on an Israeli occupation police dog attacking an elderly Palestinian woman in her home in Jabalia Camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The video showed that the police dog attacked the woman while she sleeping in her home, and she was mauled and suffered from fractures.

The woman was attacked and beaten after she being insisted on staying in Jabalia camp and refusing to leave.

