India Accidentally Fired Missile Into Pakistan “Due To Technical Malfunction”

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Indian news agency Asian News International reports the Indian military accidentally fired an unarmed missile into Pakistan, calling the incident “deeply regrettable.” The defense ministry said the “accidental firing” was due to a “technical malfunction.”

On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry: Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence went on to say the missile landed in Pakistan, but there was no loss of life due to the accident.

India has said the incident is deeply regrettable.

The Indian government demanded a high-level Court of Enquiry to examine just exactly how a missile was accidentally fired into its neighboring country.

INDIAN GOVT'S STATEMENT ON FIRING MISSILE TO PAK "Fired accidently due to technical glitch," Indian Govt said on Pakistani reports accusing India of firing a supersonic missile into its territory. Srinjoy elaborates.#IndiaPakistan #India #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/xjmKVwE4Ui — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) March 11, 2022

Financial daily newspaper Mint said Pakistan has summoned India’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an “Indian-origin super-sonic flying object.”

Alleged images of the Indian missile.

Indian supersonic missile without BrahMos warheads, was launched 100 kilometers from the border between India and Pakistan. It changed its flight path and entered 124 kilometers into Pakistani territory and fell near the city of Vihari (Punyab) #India #russia #Pakistan #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/A5QOdq2Z3C — deutschlandito (@deutschlandito) March 11, 2022

Indian #MoD says the missile landed in an area of Pakistan was due to a "technical malfunction". The GoI has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry.

While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there hs bn no loss of life pic.twitter.com/Rr4S0jmVJl — Defence Decode® (@DefenceDecode) March 11, 2022

