Insect-based ingredient cleared for EU foods

By RT

UV-treated mealworm powder can be added to bread, cheese, pasta, and other food products under new regulation

The European Commission has approved a new food ingredient made from dried and ground mealworm larvae, the young form of beetles. The larvae will be treated with ultraviolet (UV) light, a process similar to how sunlight helps human skin produce vitamin D.

The approval is part of the EU’s plan to introduce more sustainable protein sources and allows up to 4% of the insect-based powder in products such as bread, cheese, pasta, and jams. The regulation takes effect on February 10.

The decision follows a scientific opinion from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which found that UV-treated mealworm powder is safe at approved levels. EFSA noted that while UV treatment enhances vitamin D3 content, it does not significantly contribute to dietary intake.

However, the agency warned that some people, including those with allergies to shellfish or dust mites, could experience reactions to mealworm proteins and suggested more research in this area.

In response, the European Commission has mandated clear labeling for foods containing mealworm powder. Packages must state “contains vitamin D produced by UV-treatment” and display the vitamin D amount in nutrition facts. The ingredient list must also clearly mention the insect-based ingredient, especially for consumers with allergies.

The decision aligns with the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) push for insects as a sustainable protein source. Compared to traditional livestock, insects require less land, water, and feed while producing fewer greenhouse gases, making them a more eco-friendly option.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has also promoted insect consumption as a sustainable alternative to meat. In 2021, it described insect farming as a green solution to the growing food crisis, emphasizing its protein and fertilizer benefits. In 2022, the WEF outlined five ways eating insects could combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions linked to livestock farming.

The approval of mealworm powder adds to the EU’s list of authorized insect-based foods. Previously, the European Commission approved other insects, such as migratory locusts and house crickets, in frozen, dried, and powdered forms.

Insects have long been part of diets in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Countries like Mexico and Thailand regularly consume crickets, grasshoppers, and beetle larvae. Recently, Singapore approved 16 insect species for human consumption. In the US and Canada, insects are classified as novel foods and require regulatory approval.