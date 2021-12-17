One of the new romantic things me and my partner do every morning is rapid test eachother for #COVID19 this pandemic just keeps on giving
— Patricia Karvelas (@PatsKarvelas) December 15, 2021
Posted: December 17, 2021
Categories: News
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
One of the new romantic things me and my partner do every morning is rapid test eachother for #COVID19 this pandemic just keeps on giving
— Patricia Karvelas (@PatsKarvelas) December 15, 2021
6 thoughts on “Isn’t it romantic?”
Do they smoke a cigarette afterwards?
.
You cracked me up Galen!!!!!!!
🙂
.
Lol Mmmm, that’s hawt! covid kink is all the rage with some idiots I suppose.
Hahahahahahaha!! Will Covid Kink result in Covid Kids?
.
ROLMFAO!!!!
Nice.