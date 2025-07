Israel at the UN: The slaughter of tens of thousands of Palestinians is “justified” by the Bible. God “promised” the Jews the land.

Israel at the UN: The slaughter of tens of thousands of Palestinians is "justified" by the Bible. God "promised" the Jews the land. pic.twitter.com/ASfxyW8jHf — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) July 10, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet