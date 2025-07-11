BREAKING: DOJ reports to court that it’s still reviewing Epstein records for possible release, Judicial Watch reveals

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

The Department of Justice is still reviewing the Jeffrey Epstein-related records for possible release, according to a new joint court filing submitted by Judicial Watch and the DOJ.

The announcement comes just after a leaked internal memo from the DOJ and FBI said there would be no further public disclosures about Epstein.

Judicial Watch revealed the July 7 filing, stating that the DOJ and FBI are continuing to search for and evaluate records tied to Epstein, including materials that could reveal the identities of his clients or associates. The update is in direct contradiction to the unsigned and undated memo that was disclosed on July 6 which declared that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

Judicial Watch filed its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in April 2025 after the DOJ failed to respond to three separate FOIA requests made in February.

The requests were aimed at several DOJ divisions, including the Office of Information Policy, the Criminal Division, and two separate FBI offices.

\

According to the joint status report, the FBI has completed some searches but is still reviewing the material.