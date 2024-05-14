“Israel, Do Whatever You Have to Do”: Sen. Lindsey Graham Suggests Nuking Gaza

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday shouted about the Holocaust and urged Israel to “do whatever [they] have to do” to end their war in Gaza just as the US ended their war with Japan by nuking Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“This is Holocaust Remembrance Month, for God’s sake!” Graham told NBC News’ Meet the Press. “We should unequivocally support Israel!”

From NBC News, “Sen. Lindsey Graham says Israel should do ‘whatever’ it has to while comparing the war in Gaza to Hiroshima and Nagasaki”:

“When we were faced with destruction as a nation after Pearl Harbor, fighting the Germans and the Japanese, we decided to end the war by the bombing [of] Hiroshima [and] Nagasaki with nuclear weapons,” Graham said. “That was the right decision.” He added, “Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war. They can’t afford to lose.”

[…] Asked by moderator Kristen Welker why it was OK for President Ronald Reagan to withhold certain weapons from Israel during its war in Lebanon in the 1980s, but not OK for Biden to threaten to do so now, Graham once again brought up World War II. “Can I say this?” he asked. “Why is it OK for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? Why was it OK for us to do that? I thought it was OK.” He added, “So, Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state. Whatever you have to do.” Welker pushed back, telling Graham that U.S. military officials say technology has vastly changed since World War II, a point she made earlier in the interview as well. “Yeah, these military officials that you’re talking about are full of crap,” Graham answered.

This is the same bizarre defense of Israel that ret. Gen. Mark Milley gave earlier this week with his whole “we also slaughtered innocent people in massive numbers” schtick.

Just a few months ago, Graham said he wouldn’t vote to give Israel “one dime” until America’s border was secured but then he voted for the $95 billion Israel-Ukraine giveaway package which included zero dollars to secure America’s border.

He’s now demanding the US send Israel endless weapons and encouraging them to consider using nukes.