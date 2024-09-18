Israel has the world’s only CHILD’S military prison. Over 42% of P۸lestini۸n children were illegally abducted from the West B۸nk and occupied Jerusalem They are then routinely beaten, tortured, and raped! The courts have a conviction rate of 99.7%

Israel has the world's only CHILD'S military prison.
Over 42% of P۸lestini۸n children were illegally abducted from the West B۸nk and occupied Jerusalem
They are then routinely beaten, tortured, and r۸ped!
The courts have a conviction rate of 99.7% pic.twitter.com/uGKPGexWFi
Only soulless, non-human monsters are capable of this. A jewish torture-chamber for children, violating the innocent, the most vulnerable. Soulless, non-human MONSTERS!!
