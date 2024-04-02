Israel Kills Seven World Central Kitchen Food Aid Workers in Gaza With ‘Targeted’ Airstrike

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel killed an international group of seven food aid workers from celebrity chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen in a “targeted” airstrike on Monday in Gaza.

The World Central Kitchen was coordinating with Israel and sharing their location with the IDF throughout their time in Gaza yet they were directly hit in a deconflicted zone after having “unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid [at a warehouse] brought to Gaza on the maritime route.”

From World Central Kitchen, “7 WCK team members killed in Gaza”:

World Central Kitchen is devastated to confirm seven members of our team have been killed in an IDF strike in Gaza. The WCK team was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle. Despite coordinating movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route. “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” said World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore. The seven killed are from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, and Palestine.

Chef Andres strongly defended Israel’s war on Gaza in mid October from claims made by Spanish minister Ione Belarra that Israel was committing genocide and not letting in humanitarian aid.

On Monday, he changed his tune:

Graphic video of the workers killed was shared on social media.

The UN-backed global hunger monitor the Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported last month that Gaza is on the brink of mass starvation and death.