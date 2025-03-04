Israel Preparing ‘Hell Plan’ for Gaza That Would Cut Electricity and Water

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Israeli government is preparing a “hell plan” for the Gaza Strip that would involve cutting all electricity and water to the territory on top of the blocking of food, fuel, and all other goods that was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli broadcaster Kan has reported.

According to The Guardian, the Kan report said that the “hell plan” would also involve forcing Palestinians in northern Gaza to move to the south to prepare for a resumption of the bombing campaign. Other Israeli media reports say Israel is preparing for a full-scale resumption of its genocidal war if Hamas doesn’t accept Israel’s terms.

Palestinian children gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Hamas is urging that Israel follow the initial deal, under which phase two of the ceasefire was supposed to start already and would have involved a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

After refusing to engage in talks on the second phase, Israel is trying to get Hamas to agree to an extension of the first phase ceasefire for another 42 days and release more hostages without an Israeli withdrawal, a proposal Israel says was put forward by President Trump’s Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Israel has received widespread condemnation for blocking all aid shipments into Gaza and collectively punishing the civilian population amid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but the US has expressed support for the war crime and signed off on billions in new military aid ahead of Netanyahu’s announcement.

On Monday, Netanyahu warned things could get worse in Gaza, threatening that if Hamas doesn’t release Israeli hostages, there would be consequences “that you cannot imagine.” An analysis from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz acknowledged that Hamas was unlikely to agree to release more hostages without a long-term peace plan since the captives are the group’s only leverage over Israel.

Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire since the truce went into effect on January 19, killing over 100 Palestinians in Gaza since then. Israel’s restrictions on aid before imposing the total siege and its refusal to engage in talks on phase two were also violations of the agreement. On Monday, at least two more Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the southern city of Rafah.