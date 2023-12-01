Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after cease-fire with Hamas ends

By Fox News

Israeli fighter jets struck several targets in the Gaza Strip just minutes after a weeklong truce expired on Friday morning, resuming the war with Hamas.

After more than 100 hostages were freed as part of the cease-fire and Palesitnians in Gaza experienced days of peace for the first time since a wider war broke out between Israel and Hamas, which governs the territory, black smoke billowed from the besieged territory once again.

The renewed hostilities came as Israel and Hamas have traded blame for the collapse of the cease-fire, with each saying the other side violated the terms of the truce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu specifically said Hamas had “not met its obligation to release all of the women hostages today and has launched rockets at Israeli citizens.”

The Israeli military’s announcement of the resumption of strikes came only 30 minutes after the cease-fire expired at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) Friday.

One airstrike destroyed a large building in Khan Younis. Another strike hit an apartment in a multi-story residential building in Hamad City. Elsewhere, a strike hit a home near Gaza City in the north, and in the refugee camp of Maghazi, near Gaza’s center.