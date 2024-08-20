Israel Tells Western Allies It Expects Them to Strike Iran If Jewish State Attacked

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel told its Western allies it is expecting them to attack Iran if the Jewish state is hit with retaliatory strikes for assassinating Hamas’s leader in Tehran.

From AFP, “Israel FM says expects allies to attack Iran if it strikes”:

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Friday his country expected support from foreign allies “in attacking” Iran if it strikes Israel, comments deemed “inappropriate” by France’s visiting top diplomat. Iran and its regional allies have vowed retaliation for high-profile killings late last month blamed on Israel, including an attack in Tehran that killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Israel has not claimed responsibility for. “If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defence but also in attacking significant targets in Iran,” Katz told his counterparts, France’s Stephane Sejourne and Britain’s David Lammy, according to a statement from the Israeli foreign minister’s office. […] Israel said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated that Washington was ready to “defend Israel”.

What happened to all that talk about how “Israel can defend herself?”

It truly can’t get any more obvious that Israel is doing everything in their power to start a war with Iran and have the US fight it for them.

Just two weeks ago, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett threatened that the US will get “a re-run of 9/11” if we don’t fight their war with Iran.

Months earlier, in a column for the Wall Street Journal he explicitly demanded the US carry out regime change in Tehran.

Other Israeli leaders also wrote a column for the Wall Street Journal around the same time demanding that the West take in all of the refugees Israel’s war is creating in Gaza.

The US has moved 4,500 troops and sailors near Israel’s coast along with two aircraft carriers, destroyers and tons of fighter jets in preparation for a potential war and the controlled media is barely even talking about it.

Israel starts the wars and then we have to finish them and take in all their refugees. We’re truly blessed to count them as our Greatest Ally™!