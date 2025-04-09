Israeli Attacks Kill 58 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that US-backed Israeli attacks killed at least 58 Palestinians and wounded 213 over the previous 24-hour period as Israeli strikes continued to pound targets across the besieged territory.

The Health Ministry’s numbers account for dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals and morgues. “There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Palestinians sit amid rubble at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

Israeli attacks included a strike on a home in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, which killed at least 11 Palestinians, including five children. Another strike on a separate home in Deir al-Balah killed four people. Another Israeli attack in the northern city of Beit Lahia flattened a home and killed a family of seven.

The Health Ministry said that since Israel restarted its genocidal war on March 18, at least 1,149 Palestinians have been killed, and 3,647 have been wounded.

The US-backed assault has had an enormous toll on children. The Health Ministry said on Monday that at least 505 children had been killed by Israeli attacks since March 18, accounting for 36.3% of the deaths. Another 1,249 children have been wounded as of Monday.

Besides the massive airstrikes and shelling, the Israeli military has also expanded its ground offensive and now controls more than 50% of the Palestinian territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made clear that his long-term goal is a full Israeli military occupation and the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population.