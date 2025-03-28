Israeli Attacks Kill Dozens of More Palestinians in Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Israeli military killed at least 38 Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, medical sources told Al Jazeera, as US-backed Israeli attacks continue to pound targets across the Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said earlier in the day that at least 25 Palestinians had been killed and 89 wounded in the previous 24-hour period, a total that only accounts for dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals.

The ministry also said that since Israel restarted its genocidal war with massive airstrikes on March 18, at least 855 Palestinians have been killed, and 1,869 have been wounded.

A Palestinian walks near the rubble of houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

Israeli attacks on Thursday included the bombing of a market in central Gaza, which killed at least seven Palestinians. An Israeli strike also killed a worker for the World Central Kitchen, a US-based aid group that’s lost several employees to Israeli attacks.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of one of our volunteers in Gaza,” the World Central Kitchen said on X. “Israeli strikes hit near one of our WCK-supported community kitchens just as meals were being distributed. Jalal was tragically killed, and six other people were injured.”

Israeli strikes also killed Abdel Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesman for Hamas. According to a statement from Hamas, he was killed by an Israeli strike on his tent in the northern city of Jabalia.

The UN’s World Food Program warned on Thursday that it was running out of food supplies in Gaza as Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza since March 2, cutting off the delivery of food, fuel, and all other goods.

“Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are again at risk of severe hunger and malnutrition as humanitarian food stocks in the Strip dwindle and borders remain closed to aid,” the WFP said.

“Meanwhile, the expansion of military activity in Gaza is severely disrupting food assistance operations and putting the lives of aid workers at risk every day,” the UN agency added.