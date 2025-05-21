Israeli Attacks on Gaza Kill 87 More Palestinians Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli strikes killed 87 Palestinians and wounded 290 over the previous 24-hour period amid Israel’s ramped-up assault on the Palestinian territory.

“There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the Health Ministry wrote on Telegram.

Overnight Israeli attacks included a strike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City and the bombing of a home in the same area. According to Sky News, the Health Ministry said at least 22 people were killed in the two attacks, more than half being women and children.

Relatives of Palestinians who lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike mourn at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on May 20, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

Medics in Gaza told the BBC that during the heavy overnight attacks, 38 Palestinians were killed within just a half-hour period. One strike hit an abandoned gas station in Nuseirat, central Gaza, killing 15 people.

Heavy Israeli attacks also hit Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a day after the IDF ordered the forced evacuation of the area. According to The Associated Press, the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said that 10 people were killed in the attacks. Photos and videos from Nasser Hospital show children among the dead.

The latest violence in Gaza comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel would allow a “basic” amount of food into Gaza after more than 70 days of a total blockade, a step he made clear was being made to ensure continued US support for his genocidal war. The UN said on Tuesday that while a few dozen aid trucks entered Gaza, none of the aid has actually been distributed.

The Health Ministry said that since Israel resumed full-scale military operations on March 18, at least 3,427 Palestinians have been killed, and 9,647 were injured. The numbers account for dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals and morgues.

Since October 7, 2023, the ministry’s death toll has reached 53,573, and the number of wounded has climbed to 121,688, figures that don’t account for thousands missing and presumed dead under the rubble or indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege.