Israeli Lawmakers Debate Whether It’s Okay to Rape Palestinian Prisoners

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli lawmakers on Monday debated whether it’s okay to rape Palestinian prisoners with metal poles at the Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel.

Jewish anti-Zionist Twitter user B.M. reports:

MK Ahmad Tibi (TA’AL): To insert a stick in a person’s rectum, is that legitimate??? MK Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud): Yes! If he is a Nukhba everything is legitimate to do to him! Some of you have probably already heard about the events in Sde Teiman concentration camp today: MPs came to arrest soldiers suspected of sodomizing a Palestinian captive, the soldiers in the base revolted, refused to leave and threatened to take active action against the MPs. The idea of any soldier getting arrested for anything done to a Palestinian is incomprehensible to Israelis these days (even though the investigations are all cover-ups for the ICJ/ICC anyway), so the events caused a big outrage. Right-winger reservist soldiers and members of government arrived at Sde Teiman to try and thwart the arrests. In this clip we see Likud Member of Knesset Hanoch Milwidsky announcing a “voting strike” in response to the attempts to arrest the rapist soldiers.

As noted, Israelis rioted outside the Sde Teiman base and then stormed the building to protest the detention of nine reservists suspected of “serious sexual abuse.”

The Israeli government pushed the “Hamas mass rape hoax” to justify the war crimes they’re committing in Gaza all while systematically raping Palestinian prisoners they’re holding in detention.

Sheryl Sandberg has gone all over the world pushing the Hamas mass rape hoax and insisting “rape should never be used as a weapon of war” — so is she going to make a documentary about these rapes?

Sandberg told the UN in December that their “silence is complicity” — yet the Sde Teiman story came out almost two months ago and she still hasn’t said a word about it!

Is Kamala Harris going to air these allegations at the White House as she did with Sandberg’s propaganda film?

Of course not!

As we saw last month, the Biden administration is actively covering up Israeli war crimes in order to ensure endless US weapons keep flowing to the Jewish State!