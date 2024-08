Israeli soldiers are wearing a badge on their uniform showing a map of the “Greater Israel” which includes parts of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon!

By Reddit For those who do not know, Greater Israel includes: The entirety of Palestine 🇵🇸

The entirety of Jordan 🇯🇴

Parts of Iraq 🇮🇶

Parts of Lebanon 🇱🇧

Parts of Syria 🇸🇾

Parts of Egypt 🇪🇬

Parts of Turkey 🇹🇷

Parts of Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Netanyahu's appointed finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich delivers a speech behind a podium which displays "Greater Israel".

