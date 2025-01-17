Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 87 Palestinians in Gaza Since Ceasefire Deal Announced

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli strikes on Gaza have been relentless since it was announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had reached a ceasefire deal, which is expected to take effect on Sunday.

Al Jazeera reported that as of Thursday night in Gaza, at least 87 Palestinians had been killed since the ceasefire was announced, including 21 children and 25 women. At least 40 of the dead were killed since dawn on Thursday.

Mourners stand near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes ahead of a ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday, in Gaza City, January 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Israeli attacks on Thursday included heavy bombing in northern Gaza. In Jabalia, at least 20 Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes. Israeli strikes also pounded Gaza City, including an attack that hit a school-turned-shelter and killed at least two children.

The Israeli military said that it bombed 50 targets across Gaza in 24 hours. The IDF claimed it hit “terror targets” but offered no evidence. Haaretz recently revealed that Israeli soldiers frequently kill unarmed civilians and count them as “terrorists” and also bomb buildings where there was previously a Hamas presence, even if there no longer is one.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its Thursday update that the latest violence has brought its death toll to 46,788 martyrs and the number of wounded to 110,453. The Health Ministry typically only counts dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals, meaning their numbers don’t account for the thousands who are missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

A new study published in The Lancet found the Health Ministry’s numbers were a significant undercount, likely by 41%. The study said that as of October 2024, the true death toll was likely over 70,000, which only accounts for violent deaths, not indirect deaths caused by the US-backed Israeli siege.