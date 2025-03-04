Israelis Fear U.S. Could Drop Israel Like It’s Dropping Ukraine

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Israelis witnessing the “almost 180-degree shift on Ukraine from the Biden administration to the Trump administration” fear similar could happen with Israel, according to a new report in the Jewish Insider.
From Jewish Insider, “Washington’s U-turn on Ukraine a ‘challenge’ for Israel, experts say”:
The almost 180-degree shift on Ukraine from the Biden administration to the Trump administration — from vocal support and a flow of weapons to the threat of a halt of arms shipments and a call to abruptly end the war without security guarantees, is almost a mirror image of the change in Washington when it comes to Israel — where there were freezes on some weapons and a cease-fire plan that would keep Hamas in power and now $4 billion in arms were approved and the White House supports Israel blocking aid to Gaza.
Yet, after President Donald Trump’s confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, some experts are warning that the implosion of ties between Washington and Kyiv could have ramifications for Israel.
According to Chatham House senior fellow and former Knesset member Ksenia Svetlova, “what happened in the White House with Zelensky shows that the U.S. doesn’t have a constant policy or permanent allies. If there are no permanent allies, if Ukraine is thrown into the trash after all these years … no one is immune.”
According to Svetlova, the fact that the Biden administration froze some weapon shipments to Israel amid domestic political pressure shows that “there are no holy cows, not even Israel.”
“Even in the current term, Trump can change. If there are no constant interests or doctrines, that means anything can change. Israel must be prepared to become like Ukraine,” she said.
I don’t know that the situation is going to change any time soon but the fact is when you go on Twitter the only people who support the US funding Israel are shills being paid by Israel or Israeli proxies.
While Twitter does not always reflect public opinion, it frequently reflects what will become public opinion in a few years time, and right now there is zero appetite for our “special relationship” to continue.
This is why the Israel Lobby wants to have the next US aid package span 25 years.
3 thoughts on “Israelis Fear U.S. Could Drop Israel Like It’s Dropping Ukraine”
Good!
Bibi and the boys… Everything they do is to keep themselves safe, rich, and in control.
When The Bill of Rights starts showin’ up again, few words from any so-called leaders can be considered as honest or helpful. ‘Till then, it’s all genocide, slavery, pain, in varying degrees.
Yeah, you remember The Bill of Rights, don’t ya? That old piece of paper that happens to be a roadmap to freedom. It’s where we’re reminded that we were born free, and can luxuriate in that freedom as long as we don’t infringe on the freedom of another. So beautifully simple, but it has no acceptance of deception. That’s why they hate it. Too true. Too pure. Too fair.
.
“Drop Israel like it’s dropping Ukraine”? That would be nice, but isn’t Trump meeting with Talmudic Jewry Sanhedrin to try to get Trump to enforce Noahide Laws which would decapitate Christians and others? So, I don’t think Trump would “drop Israel”… he knows what happens when American political leaders and others “drop Israel”… JFK, 34 sailors murdered on the USS Liberty, 9-11… because after all, it’s okay for Talmudic Synagogue of Satan to murder “goyim”…it’s in the Talmud. Heck they even murdered Christ, and that is also in the Talmud.