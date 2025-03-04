Israelis Fear U.S. Could Drop Israel Like It’s Dropping Ukraine

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israelis witnessing the “almost 180-degree shift on Ukraine from the Biden administration to the Trump administration” fear similar could happen with Israel, according to a new report in the Jewish Insider.

From Jewish Insider, “Washington’s U-turn on Ukraine a ‘challenge’ for Israel, experts say”:

The almost 180-degree shift on Ukraine from the Biden administration to the Trump administration — from vocal support and a flow of weapons to the threat of a halt of arms shipments and a call to abruptly end the war without security guarantees, is almost a mirror image of the change in Washington when it comes to Israel — where there were freezes on some weapons and a cease-fire plan that would keep Hamas in power and now $4 billion in arms were approved and the White House supports Israel blocking aid to Gaza.

Yet, after President Donald Trump’s confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, some experts are warning that the implosion of ties between Washington and Kyiv could have ramifications for Israel.

According to Chatham House senior fellow and former Knesset member Ksenia Svetlova, “what happened in the White House with Zelensky shows that the U.S. doesn’t have a constant policy or permanent allies. If there are no permanent allies, if Ukraine is thrown into the trash after all these years … no one is immune.”

According to Svetlova, the fact that the Biden administration froze some weapon shipments to Israel amid domestic political pressure shows that “there are no holy cows, not even Israel.”

“Even in the current term, Trump can change. If there are no constant interests or doctrines, that means anything can change. Israel must be prepared to become like Ukraine,” she said.