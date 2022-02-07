‘It was a lot’: More than 40 shots reportedly fired during Capitol Hill ‘gun battle’

King 5 News

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a “gun battle” that happened overnight in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and reported more than 40 shots being fired, according to police.

The witnesses reportedly told police multiple people were involved in the shooting in an alley near the intersection of Pine Street and Melrose Avenue.

Arriving officers saw multiple people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles, according to SPD. Police said more than 40 spent shell casings of various calibers were found.

Multiple vehicles and buildings were damaged but no injuries were reported, police said.

Matt Flannery, who lives in a nearby apartment building, said he went to bed “wondering if it was fireworks or bullets.” He found out it was gunfire.

“So, it’s really kind of scary,” he said.

Ekaterina Smirnova lives across the street and saw the shooting from her window. She was concerned the bullets were going to hit her building.

“I saw them [police] putting marks on the floor looking for bullets,” Smirnova said. “I guess I saw number 44. So, I don’t know how many shots there were, but it was a lot.”

Police said detectives are working with businesses owners to recover any surveillance video that may have captured the scene.

SPD is asking anyone with information to contact the tip line at 206-233-5000.

https://www.king5.com/article/news/crime/police-investigating-capitol-hill-gun-battle/281-ec10fba0-9ae7-4ced-8644-08e6d98c5b63