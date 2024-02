Its 2024 and we have women on TikTok casually making fun of war crimes in Iraq. What if this was about Ukraine?

Its 2024 and we have women on TikTok casually making fun of war crimes in Iraq. What if this was about Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/gTOCqMyd1f — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) February 13, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet