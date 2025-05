Jake Tapper — at the age of 56 and after 30 years in what one may loosely call “journalism” — pretends to have just woken up and realized what is, in fact, the first axiom of Journalism 101: politicians and governments lie and journalists shouldn’t blindly believe them

Jake Tapper — at the age of 56 and after 30 years in what one may loosely call "journalism" — pretends to have just woken up and realized what is, in fact, the first axiom of Journalism 101: politicians and governments lie and journalists shouldn't blindly believe them (😲). pic.twitter.com/gMcVlPM4YS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 26, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet