Jeffrey Epstein referred Obama White House counsel to JPMorgan as potential customer

By Eamon Javers – CNBC

Sex predator Jeffrey Epstein was involved in establishing a client relationship between Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and JPMorgan Chase in February 2019, four months before he was arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges, a bombshell court filing revealed Tuesday.

Ruemmler, who is now general counsel for Goldman Sachs , was touted by Epstein’s personal assistant to JPMorgan as an ideal customer, the filing shows.

The suggestion that JPMorgan take Ruemmler on as a client — which the bank warmly embraced — came almost six years after JPMorgan said it had effectively fired Epstein as a client after internal controls repeatedly raised red flags about him.

And it came five months before Epstein killed himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail, where he was being held without bail pending trial.

Ruemmler declined to comment through a Goldman Sachs spokesman.

CNBC separately emailed her to ask how she knew Epstein, and what knowledge she had of his history of being convicted in 2008 of a sex crime in Florida.

The Manhattan federal court filing detailing her connection to Epstein was filed by the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is suing JPMorgan.

The American territory alleges that JPMorgan enabled and benefited from Epstein’s sex trafficking of young women to the Virgin Islands, where he had a home, during the years he maintained accounts at the bank, from 1998 through 2013.

JPMorgan denies any wrongdoing in the case, where the territory is seeking at least $190 million in damages.

The bank last month agreed to settle a similar lawsuit in the same court by an Epstein accuser, paying $290 million to her and other Epstein victims.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in late October.

“Even after his exit right up until his arrest in 2019, JPMorgan continued to work with Epstein,” the Virgin Islands said in its filing.

The filing says that JPMorgan admits “Epstein was involved in the establishment of a customer relationship with Kathryn Ruemmler,” who was the longest-serving White House general counsel under former President Barack Obama

The filing says that in February 2019 Epstein’s assistant, Leslie Groff, offered to introduce Mary Erdoes, a top JPMorgan executive, to Ruemmler, because she wanted to open an account with JPMorgan and Epstein thought the two of them “would bond.”

“Erdoes escalated the referral to Stacey Friedman, JPMorgan’s General Counsel, who responded ‘she is a rock star litigator at Latham. . . . I would think she would be a great client,’” the Virgin Islands said in its filing.

Ruemmler at the time worked at the law firm Latham & Watkins.

In 2020 she joined Goldman Sachs as a partner, and now is Goldman’s chief legal officer and general counsel.

The filing also said that Epstein at one time referred as a potential JPMorgan client Nicholas Ribis, a gaming advisor who for decades ran casinos for former President Donald Trump.

Ribis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.