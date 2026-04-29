JetBlue Plans 30-40% “Fuel Recapture” Fare Hikes, Capacity Cuts To Cover Rising Costs

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Thanks to the war in Iran, JetBlue Airlines is passing the cost along to us – announcing during Q1 earnings on Tuesday that while the airline had strong revenue performance, prices are going up due to rising fuel costs.

“While the macro environment, particularly fuel, has become more volatile, we are taking decisive actions to manage what is within our control, including adjusting capacity, optimizing revenue, and maintaining disciplined cost control,” said CEO Joanna Geraghty.

“At the same time, we are seeing clear evidence that JetForward is on track and working, and we remain confident it is the right plan to transform our business and get us closer to our financial priorities.”

As the Epoch Times notes further, JetForward is the airline’s turnaround strategy introduced in 2024, concentrating flights between the Northeast and leisure destinations such as Florida and the Caribbean.

This announcement follows last month’s notice that the airline would increase checked baggage fees by at least $10.

Going forward, JetBlue named specific actions it will take to deal with increased fuel costs, including 30 percent to 40 percent “fuel recapture” pricing during the second quarter, rising to 100 percent by early 2027. Using this strategy, the airline plans to offset the escalating costs by recovering those expenses through higher ticket prices, fees, and other adjustments.

The airline also intends to cut its flight capacity, with the reductions focused on off-peak travel periods, and implement additional cost-saving measures.

It revealed that the average fuel price during the first quarter was $2.96 per gallon—an increase of $0.39 per gallon year over year, or a 15.2 percent increase. Its first quarter 2026 system capacity also decreased by 1.7 percent year over year.

Still, the company’s operating revenue increased by 4.7 percent year over year to $2.2 billion during the first quarter, while its operating revenue per available seat mile grew 6.5 percent year over year.

The airline’s operating expense per available seat mile also increased during the first quarter by 8.3 percent year over year.

As a result, the company reported a net loss of $319 million, or $0.86 per share, for the quarter, compared with a loss of $208 million, or $0.59 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Some positive highlights of the first quarter include $500 million in committed aircraft financing, with the option of increasing that by an additional $250 million, and the repayment of $325 million of 2021 convertible notes. JetBlue ended the first quarter with $2.4 billion in liquidity.

“As we look ahead, we are seeing continued strength across the booking curve, with momentum carrying into the second quarter supporting our unit revenue outlook,” JetBlue’s president, Marty St. George, said in the report.