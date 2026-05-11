Netanyahu Working to Cement U.S. Aid to Israel Through ‘Partnership’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to secure US aid for Israel indefinitely by retooling our “special relationship” from one of “aid” to a supposed “partnership.”

The headline out of Netanyahu’s 60 Minutes interview on Sunday was Netanyahu’s claim that it’s time they “weaned” themselves off of the “remaining military support” they receive from America.

In reality, CBS News under Larry Ellison’s handpicked editor Bari Weiss just deceptively edited the clip to hide the fact Netanyahu was actually just seeking to rebrand our aid as a “partnership.”

As I wrote on X:

Bari Weiss’s CBS News deceptively cut out the part of this interview where Netanyahu clarified that rather than get “aid” from the US, he wants us to have a so-called “partnership.” “I want to draw [the aid] down, and then I want to suggest projects, joint projects for intel, for weapons, for missile defense.” What he’s describing is taking military tech such as missile defense—which we funded—and then selling it back to us as some sort of “partnership.” This isn’t just missing from the clip below, it was chopped out of the full show too without any clear cuts. Note too, he says he wants to “start now” and not wait for the “next Congress”—that’s because he knows the American people don’t want to give Israel a dime.

As I highlighted last year, at the same time that Netanyahu was pushing this nonsense about “weaning” from the US, the Israel Lobby was quietly plotting to secure an aid package for the Jewish state that would “span 25 years, rather than 10” in order to “insulate the relationship against future US political vagaries and uncertainties.”

It now appears they’re just going to rebrand this aid as a partnership.