A chilling moment. Benjamin Netanyahu grabs a journalist’s phone and openly threatens him, boasting he can easily paint anyone as a monster.

One thought on “A chilling moment. Benjamin Netanyahu grabs a journalist’s phone and openly threatens him, boasting he can easily paint anyone as a monster.

  1. So Netanyahu claims Israel can defeat its enemies by telling the truth on social media when Israel’s Mossad states “by DECEPTION, we shall do war”….and folks wonder why many are now calling him SATANYAHU….

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*