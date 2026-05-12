A chilling moment. Benjamin Netanyahu grabs a journalist's phone and openly threatens him, boasting he can easily paint anyone as a monster.
He accidentally exposes the sinister tactics the Zionist regime uses to destroy its critics and manipulate media.
Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/N8SEBxNGCM
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 11, 2026
One thought on “A chilling moment. Benjamin Netanyahu grabs a journalist’s phone and openly threatens him, boasting he can easily paint anyone as a monster.”
So Netanyahu claims Israel can defeat its enemies by telling the truth on social media when Israel’s Mossad states “by DECEPTION, we shall do war”….and folks wonder why many are now calling him SATANYAHU….