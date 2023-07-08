Posted: July 8, 2023 Categories: Videos Jim Caviezel: Hollywood Elite Trying To Kill Me for Exposing CIA Child Sex Trade Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Jim Caviezel: Hollywood Elite Trying To Kill Me for Exposing CIA Child Sex Trade”
Although Jim Caviezel has been putting his whole heart and soul into doing as much as one Christian man can do, with what seems to be a genuine exposure of the parasitic, US 3 letter agencies, it goes well beyond just them. It also includes the other world powers who have their fingers on the AI database which they use to control presidents and prime ministers. There is a man named David Hawkins who explains how it works and how Trudeau in Canada, for example, is controlled by China, and how Biden is controlled by Trudeau! Biden’s recent visit to Canada was tied in with that. The database is called ChildBase AI. It is used as a blackmailing tool. It is the tool the paedophile elite use to control, not only eachother, but the entire world.
But of course! If they can murder rock stars Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell for exposing child trafficking…. What I call “the murder rule” (the name of my upcoming new novel–https://omegabooksnet.com)