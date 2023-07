One of the zillion federal agents now employed by NBC News, @BarbMcQuade, spent weeks before the 2020 election spreading the CIA lie that the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

She now has a book on disinformation: like Dick Cheney writing a book on human rights: https://t.co/Su9BZ8HuKK

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 8, 2023