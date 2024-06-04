Jim Jordan Appears That He Has Successfully TRAPPED Fauci Into Lying Under Oath

By The Vigilant Fox

“I said eleven seconds,” Jordan remarked with a big grin while giving a wink to a colleague.

Jordan asked, “Do you [Fauci] agree that there was a push to downplay the lab leak theory?”

Fauci said, “Not on my part,” which is an apparent LIE under oath.

According to information released by House Republicans, Dr. Fauci prompted the drafting of a scientific paper titled “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” which aimed to debunk the lab leak hypothesis.

This paper was later cited by Fauci to support the theory that the virus had a natural origin.

Rand Paul has criticized Fauci for these actions, suggesting that there was a deliberate attempt to suppress the lab leak theory due to potential conflicts of interest related to NIH funding of research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth Alliance​.

Jim Jordan Appears That He Has Successfully TRAPPED Fauci Into Lying Under Oath “I said eleven seconds,” Jordan remarked with a big grin while giving a wink to a colleague. Jordan asked, “Do you [Fauci] agree that there was a push to downplay the lab leak theory?” Fauci said,… pic.twitter.com/jDMZlnwspX — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 3, 2024