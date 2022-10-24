Pres. Joe Biden sits down with Dylan Mulvaney to discuss trans rights as part of NowThis’ presidential forum. Dylan Mulvaney began documenting her gender transition on TikTok the day she came out to her friends and family. After more than 200 days posting about her experience to her now 8 million followers, she’s learned more about the ways in which her community has been targeted, and has become a committed advocate.
One thought on “Joe Biden and TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Discuss Trans Rights”
All government today has become a mockery. Good thing we are working ourselves out from under, though not soon enough. Impatient am I, but I do know we will go down in history as the generations who finally stopped the global communistic tyranny.
“The injury occurred last month when a Highlands High volleyball player(a biological male) made a spike and smashed a Hiwassee Dam High player in the forehead, causing severe head injuries. “The Hiwassee Dam player, a biological girl, suffered severe head and neck injuries, resulting in long-term concussion symptoms, including vision problems. The girl has still not yet been cleared to play again by her primary care physician or a neurologist,” reported Education First Alliance. The Cherokee County Board of Education then voted 5-1 to declare a “safety issue” and canceled all games against Highlands High after coach and Cherokee Board Member Joe Wood said he had “never seen a hit like this before.”
Transgender Volleyball Player Causes Severe Injuries to Biological Woman – 8 seconds:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYS32TuDFuA
