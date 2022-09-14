Joe Biden says he has been in the United States Senate for 720 years. pic.twitter.com/tghKtYW402
— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 13, 2022
Posted: September 14, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Joe Biden says he has been in the United States Senate for 720 years. pic.twitter.com/tghKtYW402
— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 13, 2022
One thought on “Joe Biden says he has been in the United States Senate for 720 years.”
that makes sense.. didn’t Pelosi say 3 million people a day die from gun violence?? maybe not her but one of em.. and hey.. some vampires do live 700yrs.. or Highlanders.. you cant even joke about it anymore it’s all so goddamm stupid!!