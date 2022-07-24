Posted: July 24, 2022 Categories: Videos Joe Biden: “ Whites will be an ABSOLUTE minority in America – that’s a source of our strength.” Tyga7777 July 22nd, 2022. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Joe Biden: “ Whites will be an ABSOLUTE minority in America – that’s a source of our strength.””
Spoken like a Jew. Wasn’t one of their aims is to get rid of the White man because we are too smart and difficult to control? Now they are using their Commiespeak to make genocide sound like a good thing for us. Sick bastards!