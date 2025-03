🚨BREAKING: Israeli forces opened fire on a car in the village of Qusra, in Nablus, injuring a 9-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman.

The 9-year-old child was shot in the head and she is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/VOkKjZzMDx

— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 5, 2025