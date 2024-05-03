JUST IN: A second whistleblower connected to Boeing has suddenly died at the age of 45 after catching a “sudden illness.”

By Colin Rugg

Whistleblower Joshua Dean was known for being in good health and having a healthy lifestyle.

Dean was one of the first whistleblowers to accuse Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems of cutting corners.

He was fired in April 2023.

Dean was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago for having trouble breathing.

His condition began to worsen.

He was intubated and developed pneumonia before contracting a bacterial infection, MRSA.

According to a CT scan, he also suffered a stroke.

Dean was represented by the same law firm who represented Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, who allegedly committed su*cide in March.

