JUST IN: Driver In Custody After Car Slams Into White House Gate

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

A driver crashed into an exterior White House gate on Monday and has been taken into custody, officials have announced.

The collision took place around 6 p.m. according to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. “We are investigating the cause & manner of the collision,” Guglielmi wrote in an X post..

The vehicle has been described as a grey SUV and is still being searched by law enforcement and has been cleared by investigators, Guglielmi announced in a follow-up statement.

President Biden was not at the White House at the time of the incident.

Guglielmi warned that traffic could be impeded at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, which runs along the Eastern side of the White House complex.

The collision comes just a month after a driver slammed into President Biden’s motorcade as he was attending a fundraiser in Wilmington, Delaware. A stunned Biden was exiting the event before being rushed into an awaiting vehicle at the time of the incident.

Investigators determined that the Delaware crash was not related to a threat on the president’s life and the driver has since been charged with drunk driving-related offenses.

The White House fence has received a number of security upgrades in recent years and has increased in height. In 2021, the National Park Service built a 13-foot fence with wider posts in an effort to deter people from climbing over it.

This is a developing story. Please check back with Trending Politics News for additional details.