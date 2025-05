JUST IN: Reporter: Do you support Israel’s plan to conquer Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to a deal? Trump: That’s a very strange question. I never like when they read it off a machine. Who is sending it to you. Let’s not talk about that now.

⚡️🇺🇸JUST IN: Reporter: Do you support Israel’s plan to conquer Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to a deal? Trump: That’s a very strange question. I never like when they read it off a machine. Who is sending it to you. Let’s not talk about that now.

pic.twitter.com/kJPjgqSS6D — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 6, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet