Decrepit Biden Makes Incredible Claim In BBC Interview…

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Sleepy Joe Biden was wheeled out for a first interview since being ejected from the White House and claimed that dropping out of the 2024 race was such a “difficult” decision because the four years he was in office were “so successful.”

Exactly why Biden is doing an interview with the BBC is anyone’s guess. Presumably they paid him with British taxpayer money and presumably no American network would have him on.

“Things moved so quickly that it made it difficult to walk away,” Biden said, adding “And it was a hard decision. I think it was the right decision. I think that… it was just a difficult decision.”

Right.

It was difficult then.

Difficult being told to GTFO by Pelosi and Obama. Got it.

Biden added that he does not think “it would have mattered” if he had dropped out earlier.

Yup. Because Kamala Harris was so useless. Got it.

Biden said of Harris, “She was fully funded… and what happened was, I had become, what we set out to do, no one thought we could do and become so successful.”

What?

“Our agenda was hard to say, now I’m going to stop now. I meant what I said when I started, that I think it’s, I’m prepared to hand this to the next generation, the transition government,” Biden further stated.

Again, what?

When asked about President Trump’s victory, Biden said “I’ll let history judge that… I don’t see anything that was triumphant.”

Yeah. Let history judge your dementia term where handlers literally used a machine to sign legislation, compared to Trump’s eight years of making the country function again.

He also stated that Trump is “beneath America.”

This coming from the guy who let handlers flood the country with illegals.

Biden also claimed that under his Presidency the economy was “growing … the stock market was way up … we were expanding our influence around the world.”

Huh? Inflation hit 9 percent under your watch.

The only thing you expanded economically was everyone’s debt.

Gutfeld nails it in a 2 minute review of Biden’s interview.