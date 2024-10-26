Kamala Booed After Beyoncé Bait-N-Switch

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

The Kamala Harris rally in Houston last night was billed as a Beyoncé concert. Everyone, including the media, believed the singer would perform after the announcement was made earlier in the week, but all she did was walk out and make a barely audible speech for a few minutes. Then the rally descended into complete chaos.

This is the extent of her appearance:

Firstly, you can’t hear a word she’s saying.

What’s so difficult about taking a direct feed from the microphones? It seems some outlets got the feed but others didn’t. What a mess.

Secondly, 30,000 people showed up and waited in line because they believed it was a Beyoncé concert.

A million people tried to get tickets because they thought it was a Beyoncé concert.

More than 1 million have signed up for Kamala Harris’s Houston rally. What to know https://t.co/r5cwv3LfTM — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) October 25, 2024

So when it wasn’t, people were pissed.

The rally then descended into absolute chaos as some people left, while others kicked up a fuss about Beyonce not singing.

The media spun this as Trump supporters ‘protesting’, and Harris repeated a line about showing them the way to the “smaller rally down the road,” referring to Trump’s event.

But the fact is, they weren’t Trump supporters, they were just pissed off that they’d been misled.

Perhaps the most hilarious aspect of this was that the performance they actually got was 91 year old Willie Nelson.

They haven’t learned their lesson from last time either.

