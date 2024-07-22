Here is the clip that ended Kamala’s first presidential campaign, X do your thing, make sure everyone sees this pic.twitter.com/5EeARifyLo
— Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 21, 2024
Kamala Harris is so unpopular that she was third in line to date Montel Williams and no one knew who she was pic.twitter.com/sq9HlM6tyL
— Greg vs Crabitalism 🦀🇭🇷🇵🇸 (@bigmadcrab) July 3, 2024
Four straight minutes of “what can be, unburdened by what has been.” It’s incredible. I had no idea she used it this much. pic.twitter.com/TClfC1EyH6
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 29, 2024
2 thoughts on “Kamala’s Greatest Hits”
What I heard from Icke today regarding Tulsi:
“The extraordinary naivety of believing that the ‘deep state’ manipulates through only one party..”
.
Tulsi on the TrumpTrain:
https://x.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1815122213479276897
.