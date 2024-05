🚨WATCH🚨

Karine Jean-Pierre says it is not Joe Biden’s job to secure the Southern Border when asked why he doesn’t take executive action.

“Why should he have to do it.”

Pierre goes on to admit that Biden has “taken many executive actions before” that created the… pic.twitter.com/DbIKEy6bpj

— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 22, 2024