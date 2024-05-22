Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie Soundly Wins Primary Despite AIPAC Spending Over $300k on Attack Ads

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) sailed to victory in the primary election in Kentucky on Tuesday despite the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) spending over $300,000 on attack ads against him.

Massie, who represents Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, was winning with over 75% of the vote as of Tuesday night at 7:30PM EST.

The Israel First lobbying group AIPAC ran their attack ads throughout the state of Kentucky rather than in Massie’s district simply to try and tarnish his reputation in case he runs for higher office.

Massie said last year that AIPAC should have to register as foreign agents.

“I actually won’t accept the premise that AIPAC has the right to interfere in an American election on behalf of a foreign country,” Massie said.

When he polled his followers on the issue earlier this month, 95% said they agreed that AIPAC should be forced to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Massie has been smeared relentlessly by foreign agents and controlled opposition in the GOP for voting to put the interests of America before the interests of Israel.

Breitbart tried to cancel him for sharing an “anti-Semitic meme” and John Porhoretz labeled him “anti-Semitic filth” for voting against giving $14 billion from struggling US taxpayers to Israel.

Last month, Massie boldly called out his colleagues in Congress for trying to pass hate speech laws to outlaw criticism of Israel.

The Democrats did not even bother to run an opponent against Massie this election so his victory in the primary has already secured him another term come November.