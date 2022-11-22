LANIUS


Elbit Systems

Nov 10, 2022

LANIUS is a highly maneuverable and versatile drone-based loitering munition, designed for short-range operation in the urban environment. The system can autonomously scout and map buildings and points of interest for possible threats, detecting, classifying and syncing to Elbit Systems’ Legion-X solutions. LANIUS can carry lethal or non-lethal payloads, capable of performing a broad spectrum of mission profiles for special forces, military, law enforcement, and HLS.

4 thoughts on “LANIUS

  2. This from wikipedia about the chairman’s bio:

    Federmann and his wife Leora have 3 children,[3] David, Gidi, and Daniel who is married to Sharona Pick, daughter of Svika Pick and sister-in-law of Quentin Tarantino

  3. “Increasing lethality while maximizing human survivability”

    Wow!!!! Talk about an oxymoron.

    That’s like saying you can increase your blindness while maximizing your vision.

    Cuckooo cuckoo cuckoo!!!!

