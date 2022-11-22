LANIUS





Elbit Systems

Nov 10, 2022

LANIUS is a highly maneuverable and versatile drone-based loitering munition, designed for short-range operation in the urban environment. The system can autonomously scout and map buildings and points of interest for possible threats, detecting, classifying and syncing to Elbit Systems’ Legion-X solutions. LANIUS can carry lethal or non-lethal payloads, capable of performing a broad spectrum of mission profiles for special forces, military, law enforcement, and HLS.