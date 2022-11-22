LANIUS is a highly maneuverable and versatile drone-based loitering munition, designed for short-range operation in the urban environment. The system can autonomously scout and map buildings and points of interest for possible threats, detecting, classifying and syncing to Elbit Systems’ Legion-X solutions. LANIUS can carry lethal or non-lethal payloads, capable of performing a broad spectrum of mission profiles for special forces, military, law enforcement, and HLS.
4 thoughts on “LANIUS”
Drones are terrorist tools in my opinion
This from wikipedia about the chairman’s bio:
Federmann and his wife Leora have 3 children,[3] David, Gidi, and Daniel who is married to Sharona Pick, daughter of Svika Pick and sister-in-law of Quentin Tarantino
Wow, it’s the big club that we ain’t in. The pulp fiction of politics and its players.
“Increasing lethality while maximizing human survivability”
Wow!!!! Talk about an oxymoron.
That’s like saying you can increase your blindness while maximizing your vision.
Cuckooo cuckoo cuckoo!!!!