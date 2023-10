Last Friday a homeless man set a Bay Area mini mart worker on fire after being confronted about shoplifting for the third time that day

Last Friday a homeless black man set a Bay Area mini mart worker on fire after being confronted about shoplifting for the third time that day pic.twitter.com/ypsHza7FKg — The 13/51+ Project (@the1351project) October 1, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet