Laws Have Been Deliberately Amended to Authorize Massive Bioterrorism

Natural News – by Belle Carter

Paralegal and writer Katherine Watt slammed both the legislative and executive branches of government for orchestrating a massive domestic bioterrorism under the guise of a public health program. According to her, the two branches secretly legalized and funded the overthrow of the Constitution, the government and the American people.

“A whole lot of things that were once federal and state crimes and civil rights violations have been legalized by Congress through legislative, statutory revisions to the U.S. Code. [These were] signed by U.S. presidents, and implemented at the administrative, regulatory level by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Code of Federal Regulations,” Watt told Dr. Jane Ruby on the June 19 episode of “Live with Dr. Jane Ruby.”

In a Substack post, Watt pointed out that the critical decay began around 1983 with the addition of the public health emergencies section in the 1944 Public Health Service Act (PHSA). However, she pointed out that the PHSA itself represented an additional militarization of human medicine in the United States.

According to the paralegal, the architects of the measure had one basic goal: to set up a legal condition that would allow all governing power to be transferred to the HHS secretary. With an effectivity occurring at the moment when the HHS secretary declares a public health emergency, the PHSA legally turns free citizens into enslaved subjects.

True enough, former HHS Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31, 2020 – which continues until the present day. Incumbent HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Azar’s successor, twice renewed the public health emergency declaration.

After hearing an interview of international lawyer Todd Callender, Watt began scrutinizing the legal architecture behind the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) medical martial law a day before Azar’s declaration. The interview touched on the American domestic legal framework, its link to the oddly coordinated pandemic story echoed by governments worldwide and its relation to the World Health Organization‘s (WHO) International Health Regulations of 2005.

Watt added that Azar made the declaration on behalf of the WHO and its financial backers. (Related: WHO unveils tyrannical amendments in the name of health emergency preparedness.)

Congress passed laws that empower HHS, medical martial law

Guided by Callender’s analysis, the paralegal probed deeper and discovered several laws that codified medical martial law – even before COVID-19. One law signed by former President Ronald Reagan mandated HHS to “subject citizens to forcible apprehension and detention” in a quarantine facility for “communicable diseases.” Subsequent amendments by the second Bush and Obama administrations expanded the communicable diseases that qualify under this law.

Aside from laws that give HHS police powers, other laws passed by Congress provided substantial budget allocations for the department.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, which the federal legislature passed in March, outlined huge allocations for public health. Almost $1.3 billion was allocated for a public health and social services emergency fund. The refilling of the strategic national stockpile controlled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received an $845 million allocation under the law. Meanwhile, $300 million was allocated “to prepare for or respond to an influenza pandemic.”

The act allocated $780 million for the domestic production of new bioweapons. Such bioweapons are part of “security countermeasures” under the PHSA, as amended by the 2004 Project BioShield Act. There’s also a $1 billion allocation for the establishment of new Advanced Research Program Agency-Health that will conduct bioweapons research and development.

Another bill introduced on the floor is the COVID Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. Introduced by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), the proposal seeks to allocate an additional $10.6 billion “to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus – including for necessary expenses with respect to the research and development, manufacturing, production, purchase, and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and medical products, services and supplies.”

