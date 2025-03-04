Leaders of major human smuggling ring arrested in Los Angeles

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

Two individuals accused of leading a large human smuggling operation that brought approximately 20,000 illegal immigrants into the United States since 2019 have been taken into custody in Los Angeles, according to federal authorities.

Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul was arrested on Friday and is alleged to be the leader of the smuggling network. Prosecutors say the group charged migrants from Guatemala between $15,000 and $18,000 for passage, handing them over to smugglers in Mexico who facilitated their entry into the U.S., reports the New York Post.

Authorities also arrested Cristobal Mejia-Chaj, identified as Renoj-Matul’s top associate. Both men are currently being held without bail. The smuggling ring has been accused of detaining some migrants in stash houses and is linked to the deaths of seven individuals, including a four-year-old child, according to a federal indictment.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally stated that the arrests have “dismantled one of the country’s largest and most dangerous smuggling organizations.”

“This work saves lives, and the members of the organization will now face significant consequences,” McNally said.

Officials reported that some migrants were kept in stash houses in Phoenix and Los Angeles until their payments were received. Once the full amount was paid, smugglers allegedly transported them to various locations across at least 20 states, including New York, for additional fees.

Court documents allege that Renoj-Matul once contacted a migrant’s mother and threatened that her daughter “would come home in a box” if smuggling fees were not paid.

A third suspect, Helmer Obispo-Hernandez, remains at large. Authorities describe him as a “lieutenant” within the organization and claim he has made threats against a Homeland Security agent and their family. If convicted, the accused could face either the death penalty or life in prison.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has recently taken steps to tighten security at the southern border, ending the previous catch-and-release policy. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also intensified enforcement efforts, while additional military personnel have been deployed to support border security.

As a result, the number of illegal border crossings dropped significantly last month, with approximately 8,000 encounters reported—the lowest in at least 25 years, according to data obtained by The Post.