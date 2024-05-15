Leftist male politicians in Mexico are identifying as women to fill electoral gender quotas

By Jonathon Van Maren – Life Site News

Stories about the impact of the transgender movement on politics are very rarely funny, but a recent headline that fits the bill caught my eye last month: “Leftist Male Politicians Are Self-Identifying As ‘Women’ In Upcoming Municipal Election To Secure Candidacy.”

The story is as wild as it sounds. As it turns out, two progressive political parties – the Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) – are being condemned by other progressives for nominating a number of men to run as women in the municipal elections in the state of San Luis de Potosí. Mexico’s Constitution contains the Gender Parity Law, passed in response to the country’s sexual violence crisis, which requires that 50 percent of elected positions be held by women.

The PVEM and PRD have nominated four men in total to run as women – one of them, the PRD’s Saulo Morales Guerrero, had originally registered as a male, but then switched his gender to female, presumably to abide by gender parity guidelines as the PRD had already exceeded their quota of male candidates. Due to transgender “self-identification,” it’s a simple matter of filling out the paperwork.

“It is unclear at this time if the parties simply didn’t have enough female candidates to run, as all political parties must nominate at least five women in order to participate in the elections,” Nuria Muíña García reported. “The move might also be a way of guaranteeing a win, as female candidates can often ‘leapfrog’ over their male opponents if parity has not been met.”

The PRD, however, has responded to questions about this with great self-righteousness, telling one newspaper that: “This year’s process opens the door to a historic opportunity to build equality and inclusion where all social groups such as women, indigenous peoples, the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities can have guaranteed participation and have their voices heard in every space.”

It should be noted that the four male candidates running in these municipal elections have made no attempt whatsoever to present as female; none have legally changed their names to feminine names, and none have legally changed their sex. Most have wives and children that show up in their publicly posted photos and some “have even forgotten to refer to themselves as ‘women.’” But the trans activist push for “self-identification” – in which you can identify however you like merely by making the claim – has ensured that progressive ideology is on their side.

Indeed, as García reported:

[D]espite the obvious ploy, the Consejo Estatal Electoral y de Participación Ciudadana (CEEPAC), the institution in charge of organizing the electoral processes in San Luis Potosí, has declined to speak out against the candidates. According to El Tiempo del Altiplano, CEEPAC councillor Juan Manuel Ramírez García stated that ‘it must be recognized that the nominations are initially in good faith,’ and that it is necessary to wait until April 19 for the decisions to accept or reject the candidates to be finalized.

According to Reduxx, sources have informed them that actual women do not dare speak out against the men pretending to be women because they have been threatened.

That is perhaps the best example of progressivism strangling itself; the snake choking on its own tail.

Back in 2018, Reuters reported that 17 male candidates who were claiming to be transgender were blocked from running due to “irregularities,” although officials were scrupulously unspecific about what those irregularities were. According to Reduxx, men brazenly claiming to be women are now doing so without pushback at all because the trans movement has cowed much of the progressive establishment into accepting “self-identification” claims. This is what they fought for, in other words; and this is what they’re getting.