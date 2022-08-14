Liz Cheney’s Husband’s Law Firm Not Only Represents Companies Linked to China’s Military, the Firm with Close Ties to Democrats Represents Hunter Biden Too

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

TGP reported previously that Liz Cheney’s husband is a partner at a law firm that represents companies linked to China’s military. Come to find out this same law firm represents creepy sick Hunter Biden.

TGP reported in February that Liz Cheney’s husband worked for a big-time law firm. John Solomon reported at Just the News on the company where Cheney’s husband is a partner.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) called on the U.S. to stand up to the “generational threat” posed by China while unveiling a major report on Beijing’s “malign behavior” at the same time her husband’s law firm was working on behalf of companies linked to China’s military, intelligence, and security services. As Cheney stood at the podium, her husband Philip Perry’s law firm was cashing in on legal and lobbying work that his employer — Latham & Watkins (LW), one of the largest law firms in the world — was doing for a host of Chinese companies, some of which were involved in the kind of activity that Cheney was warning had to be stopped.

But that’s not all. It’s being reported that Liz Cheney’s husband’s firm also represents Hunter Biden.

The New York Post reports:

Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney’s husband is a partner at the law firm now representing Hunter Biden. Philip Perry has worked at Latham & Watkins since 2007, and focuses on white collar cases, commercial and Supreme Court litigation, according to his company biography. Another Latham partner, Chris Clark, has been representing Hunter Biden since December 2020 — but Cheney’s husband’s involvement at the firm had not been previously known. Latham is a Democratic powerhouse, with company attorneys and other employees donating more than half a million dollars to President Biden’s 2020 campaign, Federal Election Commission records show. Clark himself ponied up $3,800. Clark’s work for the first son is prominently displayed on his company profile, which notes his representation of Hunter in a “grand jury investigation regarding tax issues.” The firm’s close ties to the Democratic party have come under scrutiny in the past.

So Liz Cheney’s husband’s law firm is connected to companies connected to China’s military, Hunter Biden, and the Democrat Party. But Liz Cheney is a conservative for conservative causes? Something doesn’t add up.

