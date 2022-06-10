Posted: June 10, 2022 Categories: Videos Lumber Shortage Video taken near Chiloquin Oregon, train heading south. Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
4 thoughts on “Lumber Shortage”
And understand the loggers taking the trees out of the forest are still getting the same stump price they were before the ‘lumber shortage’ and they can only deliver at specific mills during specific hours.
The lumber, like the rest of this orchestrated collapse is a f-king fraud.
And in this video you only see about 2/3 of the train which was all loaded with lumber. Thats only one load, they’re running through here loaded like that numerous times every day.
Timber! Lumber prices are falling hard
During the pandemic, supply chain issues and a rise in home projects caused lumber prices to skyrocket.
But a shifting macroeconomic environment has left many dealers stumped, per WSJ, with lumber futures dropping 52% since early March.
https://www.theapopkavoice.com/stories/timber-lumber-prices-are-falling-hard,15109
Only shortage is the American national permission, and annuity!