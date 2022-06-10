4 thoughts on “Lumber Shortage

  1. And understand the loggers taking the trees out of the forest are still getting the same stump price they were before the ‘lumber shortage’ and they can only deliver at specific mills during specific hours.
    The lumber, like the rest of this orchestrated collapse is a f-king fraud.

    1. And in this video you only see about 2/3 of the train which was all loaded with lumber. Thats only one load, they’re running through here loaded like that numerous times every day.

